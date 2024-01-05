Victor Wembanyama was unreal vs. the Bucks

His fifth-ever game when he scored a career-high 38 points, including 10 in the final quarter to out-duel Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, may forever mark his ‘coming out party.' But perhaps San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama's performance Thursday against the healthy Milwaukee Bucks can be referred to as his birthday party.

On the day he turned 20, Wembanyama dazzled with multiple highlight-worthy plays as the now 5-29 Spurs nearly knocked off Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Bucks squad that figures to contend for the NBA title.

While the “Greek Freak” led all players with 44 points and 14 rebounds, the top overall pick in this past draft shined in his own right, with 27 points, five blocks, and nine rebounds, doing it within limited minutes due to what the Spurs call a sore right ankle. Wemby played 26 minutes compared to Antetokounmpo's 40.

Wembanyama said afterward that facing the “Greek Freak” for the first time in his career ignited his competitive spirit. But he also revealed other motivations.

Spurs rookie shares his motivation to ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints asked the generational prospect, who seemingly inches closer to matching that definition with every game if he drew any inspiration from a couple of league-wide announcements earlier in the day.

Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren won the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for a second time while Wembanyama ranks seventh in the first reveal of NBA All-Star voting for frontcourt players.

“Of course. Of course. I'm dedicated and at the end of the day, I’m going to get what I deserve. Every game is a statement from now on.”

Asked Victor if not winning Western Conf Rookie of the Month (Chet Holmgren) & ranking 7th among West front court players in All-Star voting fueled his performance tonight… “Of course…

At the end of the day, I’m going to get what I deserve…

Every game is a statement now on”⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h9OglmPx7h — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 5, 2024

Too many highlights to count

Take your pick as to which Wemby play stuck out most in the 125-121 loss to Milwaukee. There was the play in which he split a double team as Antetokounmpo reached for a steal before the 7'4 rookie then threw the ball off the backboard for a dunk.

Wemby guarded by Giannis. #VictorWembanyama splits the double team and after he steps through, throws it off the backboard to himself for the slam. ⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/LEmAfuP2fd — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 5, 2024

There was the play where he stuffed it off a miss after signaling to teammate Jeremy Sochan to put the ball up.

On that putback slam just before the half, watch #Wemby⬇️ After he sets the screen, as he rolls he signals to Jeremy Sochan to put it up Off the miss, Vic then fights Brook Lopez for rebound positioning before dunking off the rim#VictorWembanyama #Spurs #GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/hgpsz9HVaN — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 5, 2024

There was the play where he went behind his back to keep the ball away from Damian Lillard in transition before slamming it down and getting fouled.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA GOES BEHIND THE BACK FOR THE POSTER 🤯pic.twitter.com/bTnN96g5ci — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2024

There was the play where he rejected a dunk attempt by the “Greek Freak” that could've essentially put it away for Milwaukee.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA WITH THE REJECTION ON GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO😱pic.twitter.com/n7onUpWjZw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2024

A mutual respect

“I've never seen anything like him,” Antetokounmpo said of his 7-foot counterpart after the game.

It seemed as though the two-time NBA MVP and Finals MVP from 2021 when the Bucks won the championship and the now 20-year-old phenom went play for play for stretches of the game, including in crunch time.

“He's somebody I grew up watching and one of the greatest players in the world so it's always extra motivation and I'm a competitor so I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court so it was a great match-up,” Wembayama said.

Though the Spurs and Bucks met on December 19 in Milwaukee, Wemby missed only the second game of his career because of the ankle issues that still have him on minutes restriction.

It's safe to say two of the biggest stars in the league made up for lost time on Thursday night.