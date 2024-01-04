The Milwaukee Bucks visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bucks are coming off a loss against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, but I would not be to worried about it. The Pacers are a team that seems to have their number this season. However, Milwaukee is still 24-10, and they have won seven of their last 10. The Bucks have already played the Spurs this season, and they put up 132 points in the win. In that game, Damian Lillard was the leading scorer with 40 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had just 11 points, but he did record a triple-double in the win.

The Spurs are 5-28 and they have lost their last three games. Along with that, San Antonio has lost eight of their last 10. In their loss against the Bucks earlier this season, Victor Wembanyama did not play in the game. However, Keldon Johnson had 28 points, 12 rebounds, and shot 9-13 from the field. Zach Collins had 22 points in the game, as well. As a team, the Spurs shot 30.0 percent from the three-point range. Collins will not be playing in this game as he deals with an ankle sprain.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Spurs Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -9.5 (-106)

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-114)

Over: 247.5 (-112)

Under: 247.5 (-108)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Time: 7:30PM ET/4:30PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks can score. With Giannis, Lillard, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton, the Bucks actually have a good team on the floor. Lillard and Giannis do a bulk of the scoring as they combine to average 56.2 points, but their role players really do well. In fact, Malik Beasley is not a well known name, but he is shooting 46.8 percent from beyond the arc this season. This team's ability to score will be the reason they cover the spread.

San Antonio has the fourth-worst scoring defense. They allow 122.8 points per game, and teams have the seventh-highest field goal percentage, and the second-highest three-point percentage against them. The Bucks are going to have a very easy time scoring the ball in this game, and covering this spread.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs will have Wemby in this game, but they did not have him in the previous one. That will make a difference for the team. All of their wins have come when Wembanyama played. The Spurs will need him to have a good game, and help keep up with the Bucks on the offensive side of the court.

In wins this season, the Spurs are averaging 124 points per game. This is the type of game they will have to play if they want to cover the spread. In wins, Wembanyama has averaged 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game. Wembanyama will need to have a big game for the Spurs to cover the spread.

Final Bucks-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are expected to win by double-digits this game. I can definitely see the Bucks winning by 10+ points, but the Spurs can be surprising some times. I am going to take the Bucks to win this game by 10+ points, though. Giannis will dominate Wemby, and Lillard will have another big game against San Antonio.

Final Bucks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Bucks -9.5 (-106), Over 247.5 (-112)