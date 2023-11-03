Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs just got an insane win over Kevin Durant's Suns. The rookie even notched a record held by Shaquille O'Neal.

The modern era of the NBA has been shaped but a lot of amazing guards. It has been recently with the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid that big men have gotten their due recognition again. Victor Wembanyama is the next great player up. He is starting to prove it during the early campaign of the San Antonio Spurs. They had just gotten back-to-back victories over the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns. The super rookie even notched a record that has not been since Shaquille O'Neal.

Victor Wembanyama has become the only player since 1992 to record 100 points and 10 blocks in their first five games. The last player to have done the feat was Shaquille O'Neal during his rookie season with the Orlando Magic, per ESPN Stats & Info. The Spurs star also got the third-highest-scoring game in the franchise's history. The only man to beat to get the record for himself is David Robinson.

He got a double-double performance against the Suns. The Spurs rookie outscored the veteran Kevin Durant. Slim Reaper only had 28 points. This was eclipsed by Wemby's 38 points, This added to his 10 rebounds and proved to be a hard force to reckon with. Zach Collins also helped him to get more scoring firepower with 19 points.

Overall, these upsets at the start of the season show great promise. There is still a lot of basketball left to play with 77 games on the schedule. Will they be able to continue this amount of composure en route to a playoff berth?