Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant shot down comparisons to the San Antonio Spurs' rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama on Thursday.

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant has shot down recent comparisons to San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Although both players have skinny frames and superior athleticism, KD feels Wemby will blaze his own trail in the league, per Sorare NBA's Rob Perez.

“Yeah, I don't see anybody else in his game. I mean, I know we're both skinny and I'm sure he said he watched me growing up, but he's his own player. I'm sure he watched so many great players in the league and try to emulate just about everybody,” Kevin Durant said.

“You could tell in his enthusiasm for the game, you could tell that through the TV and playing against him. So, he's his own player, person, he's gonna create his own lane. He's much different than anybody who's ever played. You can try to compare, but he's gonna carve out his own lane,” Durant concluded.

Victor Wembanyama had his best game of his young NBA career against Kevin Durant's Suns on Thursday. Wemby made 15 of his 26 field-goal attempts and finished with a career-high 38 points in the Spurs' 132-121 win.

The Spurs beat the Suns twice in a span of three days. San Antonio rallied from an early 20-point deficit to stun Phoenix, 115-114. Keldon Johnson's steal off Kevin Durant and last-second layup sealed the win for the Spurs. An apoplectic Suns head coach Frank Vogel thought the Spurs fouled Durant prior to the steal.

The Spurs completely flipped the script two days later. They got off to an early 27-point lead before holding off a late Suns rally. Victor Wembanyama scored 10 points during a decisive spurt in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Wemby's game-long brilliance prompted KD to chime in on the former's bright future. We will see more epic games between these two brilliant ballers, for sure.