As he starts his NBA career, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been receiving a lot of support from Tim Duncan and other NBA stars.

Following the San Antonio Spurs most recent game, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic didn't hold back on his effusive praise for Victor Wembanyama.

“He's going to change the game, 100 percent. He's already on that path, so just enjoy and watch the show and let the guy change the game,” Jokic shared

That came from a back-to-back NBA Most Valuable Player of the Year who followed those trophies with a Finals MVP the next season in leading the Nuggets to their first ever NBA championship.

It was just the latest compliment for the Spurs generational prospect by an NBA superstar. After Tuesday's practice, Wemby shared the advice he's received from some of the game's greats, past and present.

NBA superstars advice to Victor Wembanyama

Following what's turned out to to be the Spurs last win, 132-121 at the Phoenix Suns on November 2 when Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points, Kevin Durant didn't pull any punches in describing the 7'5 marvel.

“The league is really in trouble when he comes in. I want to see how it plays out. Everyone's been excited for his arrival to the league,” Durant said of Wemby.

When asked about worlds of encouragement he's received from veterans like Durant or Jokic, Wemby went into detail.

“The advice I get from very successful people, it all revolves around the same thing because obviously they've been through many, many seasons and the seasons are so long that they always tell me to take my time and to be patient but, at the same time, to not lose focus on the goal. It's going to be hard. The season is very long but that struggle every day is what makes us better,” the Spurs rising star shared.

One of the French phenom's most notable countrymen, Rudy Gobert, has also chimed in.

“We've never seen anything like Victor Wembanyama,” Gobert noted.

Gobert's first NBA match-up against the young man he's helped mentor came in a 117-110 Minnesota Timberwolves victory in San Antonio on November 10. The league's three-time Defensive Player of the Year got a front row seat to what's becoming a common Wembanyama occurrence – a performance that fills the stat sheet. Wemby's 29 points equaled a game high while his nine rebounds and four blocks both served as Spurs highs. He also dished out four assists that night.

Support from Spurs legends

For all the advice he's received, none has come from a more legendary player than the greatest Spur of all time.

“We run into each other regularly, just like Manu (Ginobili) and also Tony (Parker), many of the guys who still take care of us,” Wembanyama said, alluding to Tim Duncan in mentioning the two other members of the franchise's Hall of Fame triumvirate.

Like Wemby, the consensus best power forward to ever play the game was a top overall pick of the NBA Draft. Unlike the 19-year-old rookie, Duncan arrived in San Antonio after four years of college ball and into a playoff contender stacked with veterans.

Spurs practice#VictorWembanyama on if Tim Duncan has reached out with some advice… "…Just like Manu and, also, Tony. Many of the guys who still take care of us…it's always good advice. Full answer⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo#PorVida pic.twitter.com/4ytKH75dQd — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) November 28, 2023

They're differences that Duncan, Parker and Ginobili take into account when communicating with the current version of the Spurs, Wembanyama shared.

“They're not trying to school us. They're still trying to be supportive and talk with us, maybe sometimes, translate a little bit what the coach is trying to tell us because they've been through it It's always good advice but not too much of it.”