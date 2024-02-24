Despite the San Antonio Spurs's 123-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Victor Wembanyama still was a statistical marvel and made NBA History. The rookie sensation achieved a 5×5 game, ending the Lakers matchup with 27 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks. This remarkable feat was accomplished in a mere 30 minutes and 55 seconds of play, marking the shortest playing time in a 5×5 performance in league history.
With the feat, he became the youngest player to achieve a 5×5 line since the NBA began tracking steals and blocks in 1973-74. His 5 assist and 5 block performance is the first 5×5 game since Jusuf Nurkic's New Year's Day 2019 stat line of p 24 points, 23 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 blocks, and 5 steals for the Trail Blazers against the Kings. Ironically, Anthony Daivs had a 5×5 game of his own earlier in the 2018-2019 season against the Philidelphia 76ers, finishing the game with 12 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocks, 5 steals.
In a quote obtained by the Associated Press, LeBron James commented on the greatness of Victor Wembanyama, saying, “He doesn’t have a ceiling. He can do whatever he wants to do in his career. It seems like he enjoys the game. It seems like he puts the work in, just from the outside looking in. … I said a long time ago how special he was, and it’s really that simple.”
Wembanyama also mentioned his achievement, placing him in rarefied air alongside Michael Jordan as the only player to record five steals and five blocks in back-to-back games.
“I wonder if (Jordan) did it in wins, not losses. To me, it’s secondary. Hopefully, in the future, we can look back and see this as a good performance, but as of today, I can’t be satisfied in a loss.”
Wembanyama's disappointment over the loss is understandable. However, his incredible talent and skills deserve recognition. In the San Antonio Spurs' last game against Sacramento on Thursday following the All-Star Break, Wembanyama came close to a 5×5 game, falling just one assist short.