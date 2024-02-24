The San Antonio Spurs may be the worst team in the Western Conference record-wise, but they have been a must-see team due to the presence of rookie star Victor Wembanyama. The No. 1 overall pick has so far lived up to the hype that was bestowed upon him coming into this season. His dazzling display of skill and highlight reel plays have wowed fans, players and media alike. With the season more than halfway through, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was asked about his relationship with the rookie star, In true Popovich fashion, he joked about being married as per ClutchPoints own Michael Corvo.
“Well we just got married. It's gonna take a while, we're still kind of feeling each other out,” Gregg Popovich joked. “For me it's always been if somebody has a sense of humor, it's gonna be an easy relationship to establish. If somebody's not defensive, if somebody has already gotten over themselves, it's gonna be a lot easier to have a relationship. So far that's the case, so I'm enjoying it very much. I hope he's enjoying me.”
Victor Wembanyama has suited up in 50 games for the Spurs this season and is the favorite for the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award. He's been averaging 20.5 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocked shots with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 80.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.
The Spurs are currently 11-45. They are in line to grab another top lottery pick to pair with Wembanyama.