New San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Spurs legend Tony Parker were pictured having lunch together on Sunday.

The retired legendary French player Tony Parker will undoubtedly be a part of Victor Wembanyama's transition to the NBA. Wembanyama landing with the Spurs is a a great story. It is fitting that he went to the team that Parker played 17 of his 18 seasons in the NBA with.

Not only does Wembanyama have his fellow countryman, he has an organization that while it has lost a lot in recent years, it has a lot of experience winning. Gregg Popovich, who was Parker's coach when he played, is still around and will be coaching Wembanyama for the beginning of his career.

Wembanyama is one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory. Many expect him to be an all-star in his rookie season due to his size and the amount of skills he has. It will be interesting to see how Gregg Popovich uses Wembanyama in his rookie year.

The Spurs could have one of the best offseasons in recent memory if they do complete a trade for Damian Lillard. It seems unlikely, but it has been reported that Damian Lillard has respect for the organization. Some believe that Wembanyama makes the Spurs competitive instantly. Maybe that is true, and the Spurs try to capitalize on it by trading for Lillard.

Regardless, there is a lot to look forward to for Spurs fans, and he will have Parker at his side whenever he needs guidance.