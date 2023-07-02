The San Antonio Spurs are expected to become one of the teams to watch in the NBA this season. Big man Victor Wembanyama was taken first overall, and has fans nationwide buzzing.

The young French superstar just revealed his shocking Summer League plans to the world. He also shared his surprising thoughts on Gregg Popovich, the legendary Spurs coach.

At just 19 years old and still a rail-thin 209 pounds for his 7-foot-5 frame, Wembanyama has a lot of growing to do. Recently, San Antonio took the opportunity to re-sign another young big man to their roster in Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Mamukelashvili played his college ball for the Seton Hall Pirates in South Orange, New Jersey. At age 24, he performed his best in limited action for the Popovich's team last season.

Popovich is a big fan for many reasons.

“He's European, which makes me love him right off the bat because I think those guys are unbelievably well-coached and overall understand the game better than most of us here,” Popovich said. “He moves without the ball. He shoots it pretty well. He can pass. He's got good speed. I like everything about him.”

The Georgian American averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19 games. His contract is a short one according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, his agents George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The 6-foot-11, 240 pound power forward/center has shown he can step out behind the three-point arc to make long range shots in bunches, although his three-point percentage of 30.3% is below average.

Even with the master strategist Popovich calling the shots, the Spurs still won just 22 games last season, the worst record in the Western Conference. A lot must happen for the team to vault itself into playoff contention starting with Wembanyama living up to his hype and potential from day one.

Nicknamed ‘Wemby,' the French big man has a combination of height, fluidity and skills unlike any other big man.

Recently, Wembanyama took a page out of Tom Brady's book with his choice of personal trainer; its allowance a sign that Popovich is willing to ease up on his old school ways for the good of his young potential superstar.

With Mamukaleshvili back in the fold, the Spurs have the depth they need to keep ‘Wemby' fresh. Now, the fun part begins.