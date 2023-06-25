Victor Wembanyama's arrival continues to hype San Antonio Spurs fans, and the rookie only fueled that excitement even more after his dinner with team legends Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Gonobili and Sean Elliott.

More than the dinner, though, it's the photo of Wemby along with the four that has since gone viral on Saturday. The French youngster towered over the Spurs icons–thanks to his massive 7-foot-5 height–and made Duncan and Robinson look really small.

Victor Wembanyama with Spurs legends Sean Elliott, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan 🔥 (via @vicw_32) pic.twitter.com/SF59SMRjD3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 25, 2023

Of course Spurs fans can't stop talking about it, especially since David Robinson is 7-foot-1 while Tim Duncan is 6-foot-11. Not to mention the fact that the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft wasn't even standing straight.

The San Antonio faithful are simply in awe of Victor Wembanyama's frame, and so many couldn't help but express their shock.

“Robinson & Duncan are both 6’11 and Wembanyama towers over everyone,” a commenter wrote. Another one said, “The shortest person in this picture is 6'6″.”

Some even questioned if he's really 7-foot-5, with one noting that Damn he's “definitely 7'7.”

“Damn he's taller than Timmy,” a fourth fan noted.

True enough, it's hard not to be in awe of Victor Wembanyama's physical tools. There's a reason why LeBron James called him an “alien” rather than a unicorn. His frame is already scary, and the fact that he has the mobility of a guard and elite defensive instincts make him even more lethal.

Hopefully, we get to see Wembanyama training with Robinson and Duncan as he starts his Spurs career. It will surely be a sight to behold.