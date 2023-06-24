As expected, the San Antonio Spurs gave Victor Wembanyama a warm welcome as soon as he arrived in the city. This included a historic dinner with his new coach Gregg Popovich, along with a handful of Spurs legends. Attending the momentous occasion was none other than Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, David Robinson, and Sean Elliot. The presence of this set of Spurs icons speaks volumes of just how huge Wembanyama's arrival is for the organization.

For his part, the 19-year-old was clearly delighted with the opportunity to sit down and talk with these legends. According to Wemby, it was a totally enlightening experience for him:

“In probably a couple hours, I learned more about the NBA than I learned my whole life before, you know?” Wembanyama said, via Patrick Andres of SI. “It’s so comforting to see that these people who are so important to the city of San Antonio and to the franchise are such kind people, and generous… I feel like they’ve already started to take great care of me. It’s just so comforting to be in that position.”

The conversations that group must have had would have been amazing. I can only wonder if Wembanyama was able to eat his food. Then again, after all that he's been through during the past few days, it would not be a complete surprise if this young man has been starving.

The fact that Popovich, Duncan, Ginobili, Robinson, and even Elliot took time out of their busy schedules to meet with Wembanyama is a clear indication of how much respect and adoration they have for this kid. Moreover, they all seem to believe that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal and that he's going to be this team's cornerstone superstar in the near future.