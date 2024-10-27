The San Antonio Spurs took on their second game of the 2024-25 season in an action-packed matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Spurs led the Rockets 95-90 with six and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, well before that, star center Victor Wembanyama knocked down an impressive three-pointer that will have the rest of the NBA on high alert.

The Spurs trailed 9-8 early in the first quarter, and Wembanyama had possession of the ball with the shot clock winding down. Instead of driving in, Wembanyama pulled up for a three-pointer that was not far from the logo, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

The sight was scary. Teams already have a tough time guarding Wembanyama due to his 7-foot-4 frame, but combining his height with an ability to shoot from the deep range is just flat-out unfair. Still, the Rockets did everything they could to keep the second-year center and the Spurs within striking distance.

Houston trailed by just three points with two minutes left in the game. By that time, Wembanyama amassed 29 points and seven rebounds.

In late October, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford revealed a shocking revelation about the Spurs center that will terrify the NBA.

“Oh my god, he's a sponge. He's the most mature 20-year-old that I've ever talked to in my life. Like wise beyond his years. Like how he thinks, how he sees the game. Stuff it took me years to learn, he picked it up in minutes. And I haven't said this so I'm going to say this. It will go down as one of the five greatest basketball experiences I've ever had, working with him, when all is said and done,” Crawford said in an appearance on the latest episode of the Knuckleheads Podcast.

It is only a matter of time before Victor Wembanyama fulfills his potential and becomes one of the most dominating players in the league.