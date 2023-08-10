2K Sports recently revealed the NBA 2K24 player ratings for some of the best players in the league. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — who led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA title just a few months ago — has the highest overall rating of any current player at a 98 overall. Five players — Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry — are tied for having the second-highest rating of any current player at a 96 overall. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's NBA 2K24 rating was also revealed, although it's not nearly as high as the aforementioned stars. NBA 2K uploaded a video to Instagram of Wembanyama reacting to his 84 overall rating, and his reaction is perfect.

Victor Wembanyama, 19, was selected with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama is one of the most hyped-up prospects in NBA history, as he's a 7'4″ big man with fantastic defensive instincts and an impressive perimeter game on the offensive end of the floor.

A lot of eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama when the Spurs begin their 2023-24 regular season. There will be pressure on Wembanyama to play at a high level from the get-go seeing as he's arguably the most talked-about prospect since LeBron James back in 2003. Only time will tell if Victor Wembanyama will live up to the hype and his 84 overall NBA 2K24 rating, but he'll likely have the ball in his hands quite a bit on a San Antonio Spurs team that is rebuilding.