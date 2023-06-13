From start to finish, the Denver Nuggets were the best team in the NBA and for the first time in franchise history, they have won the NBA Finals. Lead by their superstar center and two-time NBA MVP in Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to claim this championship.

Jokic was fantastic throughout the entire playoffs and after being named the unanimous Finals MVP, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone offered praise for his big man, calling Jokic the best player in the entire NBA.

“Nikola Jokic is a great person, he's a great husband, father and son and brother and on the basketball court, he's proven time and time again that he is the best player in the NBA,” Malone stated after receiving the championship trophy, via NBA TV. “He's our MVP, we love him and we're thankful he's wearing a Nuggets uniform!”

What Jokic achieved in the playoffs had never been done before in league history, as he became the first player to lead the postseason in total points, total rebounds and total assists. It seemed like the Nuggets' star was recording a triple-double in every single playoff game this year and this season ending in a Denver championship really should not shock anyone.

They never trailed in a playoff series, they sat at the very top of the NBA standings all year long and Jokic was arguably the best player in the league all season long.

A worthy and deserving MVP, Jokic has taken the Nuggets to the NBA Finals and has brought them their first title. His worth to this franchise cannot be measured and it is not crazy to think he is the best player in Denver's history given what he has accomplished through eight years in this league.

This is just one of what looks to be many trips to the Finals for the Nuggets and as long as Jokic is their leader, they will always have a chance to win a title.