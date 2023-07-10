Victor Wembanyama haters have been radio silent since the French unicorn dazzled NBA fans with his first great game in the 2023 NBA Summer League. The San Antonio Spurs rookie rebounded from a forgettable performance in the loss to Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in his Summer League debut by venting on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Spurs lost to the Blazers, 85-80, but that's not the big story Sunday, with Victor Wembanyama finally blessing San Antonio fans with the type of showing many expected him to put up in the NBA. After the Blazers game, Wembanyama opened up about a possible reason for his forgettable play versus the Hornets in which he stitched together just nine points on 2-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds and five blocks.

“In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop.”

"In the past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50% of my schedule. I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm glad it's over. I just wanna hoop." Victor Wembanyama on the media tour and being able to focus on basketball now.

Wembanyama could not be contained by the Blazers, as he scattered 27 points on an efficient 9-for-14 shooting from the floor with 12 rebounds and three blocks with a steal in 27 minutes of action. He left Spurs fans salivated with his great display on both ends of the floor. Perhaps what should excite San Antonio fans the most is the fact that Victor Wembanyama is just getting started. With the fanfare of the NBA Draft all behind him, there's nothing in front of the French star but basketball.

The Spurs truly have something special in Victor Wembanyama.