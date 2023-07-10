All eyes were on Las Vegas this week for the NBA's Summer League as San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was set to make his NBA debut. Not since LeBron James has a player had this much hype and anticipation. Wembanyama did not play in the California Classic Summer League and so there was a lot of energy ahead of the start of Vegas. While he did not exactly set the court on fire in his first Summer League game, it's early and it's obviously going to take some time for him to adjust to the NBA level. In his second game in the competition against the Portland Trail Blazers, Wemby came out looking to make a strong statement with a few thunderous dunks early in the game.

Victor Wembanyama didn't just show of his athletic dunking ability in his second Summer League game, he also displayed a bit of his all-around offensive game. He hit a open jumper for his first points of the game and also knocked down a contested jumper off the dribble.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Victor Wembanyama gets on the board with a mid-range jumper 🪣 pic.twitter.com/oNNV5hmW67 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

In his first Summer League outing, Wembanyama finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks. He only shot 2-13 from the field and was on the wrong end of a nasty poster dunk from Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones. His offensive game is probably what's going to take a little longer to get acclimated to the NBA. If summer league is any indication, his defensive game is probably what's going to be able to translate right away.