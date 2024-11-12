Ever since Victor Wembanyama stepped onto an NBA court for the San Antonio Spurs, he has become an international sensation. His influence on the game has clearly reached fans of all ages around the globe.

One such fan, a young boy who barely reached the 7-foot-3 center's waist, ran onto the court immediately following the final horn on Monday night to ask his idol for an autograph. However, once Wembanyama recognized the child wearing his No. 1 jersey, the Frenchman instead took off his own game-worn jersey and gifted it to his young supporter.

Wembanyama gifted the fan with his jersey immediately after dropping a season-high 34 points against the Sacramento Kings. He added a team-high 14 rebounds. It marked his second straight game exceeding 20 points after failing to hit that mark in his two previous outings. The game was also his first time exceeding 30 points in 2024-2025.

The 20-year-old out-dueled Kings' center Domantas Sabonis in the game in an old-fashioned, back-and-forth battle of the big men. Sabonis posted 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Kings but struggled against the length of Wembanyama at times, who ended the game with three blocks.

For most of the young season, Wembanyama has been criticized for his slow start to the year. However, he seems to have turned the corner in November by averaging 21 points per game in the month after shooting just 41.9 percent from the field in October. In his last two games, Wembanyama has totaled 58 points, 30 rebounds, 10 blocks and 12 three-pointers.

Victor Wembanyama and Spurs move to 5-6 on the year with win over Kings

Led by Wembanyama's biggest game of the year, the Spurs inched closer to .500 with their win over the Kings. Still yet to achieve a winning record on the year, San Antonio managed to obtain a little momentum by topping 110 points in three straight games. Their 20-point victory over Sacramento was also their biggest of the season.

While Wembanyama has appeared to hit his stride, the Spurs are still without key complementary pieces: Jeremy Sochan, Tre Jones and Malachi Branham. Sochan, the second-leading scorer on the year behind Wembanyama, is out for the foreseeable future with a thumb fracture. Branham is closer to returning with a day-to-day label while Jones has not played since the team's season opener as he nurses an ankle injury.

With two more games of their current home stand, San Antonio will remain at the Frost Bank Center when they host the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers two days later before traveling to face their in-state rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, on the road the following night.