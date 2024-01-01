Zach Collins is expected to be sidelined for up to a month...

Taking on the team with the NBA's best record for a San Antonio Spurs squad with one of the league's worst marks already proved a daunting task. Add the absence of their third leading scorer and a player who's started most games this season (Keldon Johnson), and the task went from daunting to nearly impossible.

The now 26-6 Boston Celtics, missing a key player of their own in Jrue Holiday, established control early and blew it open in the third quarter, never allowing the home team to get close in the 134-101 final to close out the calendar year.

Victor Wembanyama out of the gate early

In hitting more than half of the shots he took, Victor Wembanyama scored 15 within the first 16 minutes of the contest. Though he didn't score over the rest of the first half, Wemby went 6-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

The 19-year-old star took advantage of the Celtics defense, which gave him space at the 3-point line.

Wemby 3 off the Jayson Tatum miss. ⬇️

Jeremy Sochan bothered the Tatum shot just enough before grabbing the rebound and bringing it up. Porzingis giving Victor the 3 if he wants it early on.#Spurs #GoSpureGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/swleCJNuBM — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 1, 2024

Wembanyama scored just six in the second half to finish with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block. He totaled just 24 minutes as he headed to the bench with 8:53 remaining in the game and never returned amid the blowout.

“Any ways that I'm trying to help my team, if I can. If tonight was scoring 15 points in the first half, tomorrow it might be taking ten rebounds or blocking five shots,” the French phenom continued when asked post-game by ClutchPoints, “It doesn't matter. I took what came to me in the first half, tried to make my teammates play as well. It's going to be different every game.”



Asked #VictorWebanyama about his start to the game: 15 points in the first 16 or so minutes of the game… “If tonight was scoring 15 points in the first half, tomorrow might be taking 10 rebounds or blocking 5 shots…” Extended answer ⬇️#Spurs #GoSpursGo #porVida pic.twitter.com/8SJTAvkSfy — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) January 1, 2024

Spurs' third-quarter woes strike again

As common as the losses have been for the now 5-27 Spurs, equally as frequent have been their third-quarter struggles. Down by 12 at the half, the Silver and Black were outscored 12-2 in the first two minutes and 10 seconds of the period on Sunday. They never recovered, losing the quarter by 17 to face a 105-76 hole heading into the fourth. The deficit, which would grow bigger in the final quarter, reached 30 in the third frame.

Throughout the season, especially in the franchise's record 18-game losing streak, the third quarter has often proved the difference for Gregg Popovich's team. It's marked the time of most contests in which, like the loss to the Celtics, their opponent would either firmly establish control of the game or rally from a double-digit first half lead the Spurs had built.

Zach Collins out longer than expected

The Spurs were without Keldon Johnson and his 17.6 points per game, which are a just little more than a point under what leading scorer Wemby averages.

Zach Collins didn't play either in the 33-point setback to the team with the NBA's top record. And according to Popovich, they'll be without the 6'11 center for a little while.

“Two to four weeks,” the Hall of Fame coach answered when asked about the status of the eight year pro who missed nearly two full seasons with left foot injuries.

This time, it's the right ankle that would keep the third year Spur out for potentially the next month. Before taking on a reserve role a couple of weeks ago, Collins started the team's first 23 games.

The Spurs begin 2024 with a road game versus the Memphis Grizzlies on January 2.