Coming on the heels of a game against a team they may want to emulate, the San Antonio Spurs get set for a matchup against the franchise that may have laid a blueprint. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who are right near the top of the Western Conference, visit the Frost Bank Center on Thursday night.
“I don't have any doubt,” Spurs star Victor Wembanyama responded when asked Wednesday if he looks at OKC as a model for San Antonio's future.
“It also gives me also hope and inspiration for the whole league. It shows that the NBA is really one of a kind in this matter. Sometimes it takes many years for teams to get back on the competitive level, but eventually they make it and it's inspiring.”
Like the same Minnesota Timberwolves that knocked off the Spurs 114-105 on Tuesday, OKC has turned a corner with a roster full of young talent. Unlike the T'Wolves, the Thunder hold a number of first-round draft picks in years to come and feature a star rookie who towers above seven feet.
Similarities between Spurs and Thunder
Oklahoma City's best players are in their early-to-mid 20s. One of them is Chet Holmgren, Wembanyama's past, present and future foil who's his biggest competition for Rookie of the Year. The Thunder also hold numerous draft selections over the next several years.
It's almost as if the Spurs are looking in the mirror.
“I feel like there's a couple of teams like that. We look at their trajectory for sure. We try to look at the things they've done and how they've stayed consistent, stayed healthy and we try to learn from that for sure,” San Antonio big man Zach Collins said when alluding to the Thunder, Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.
A huge difference, though, comes in how the teams are faring now.
The Spurs are 11-48. Oklahoma City enters Thursday's game with a 41-17 mark that's a half game back of Minnesota atop the West.
“We're at a point in the season where we learn a little bit about ourselves, but some of the games, maybe, are catching up to us and we need to stay focused on every one of them,” Wemby has said about his team's struggles.
“And because each game counts. We can't just not pay attention to this, because this has been one of if not our biggest problem all year,” he continued.
The Spurs' continued growth
Losers of their last five games and 12 of the last 13, the Spurs know any goals of getting to where the Thunder are start with what they do now.
“Just staying with it. [Coach Popovich] always preaches 48 minutes,” Spurs second-leading scorer Devin Vassell has said. “Too many turnovers, dry possessions. It's tough to come back in the fourth quarter from down 20.”
The Silver and Black have faced their fair share of big deficits, including in a pair of losses to the Thunder this season. Still, their 7-foot-4 phenom looks forward to another challenge.
“Very enjoyable, going against the best in the world,” Wembanyama has said. “It's a lot of trusting my instincts. This is an area where I would always trust my talent.”