The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Thunder are having a great season. They are 41-17, and they have won their last six games. Oklahoma City has played the Spurs twice this season, and they won both games. In those games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. Nobody else on the team is above 15.0 points per game, though. However, the Thunder do score 131.5 points per game against the Spurs. The Thunder will be at full strength heading into this game with the Spurs.
The Spurs are not having a good season. They are going to have another lottery pick, and that could very well end up being top-5. San Antonio is 11-48 this season, and they have lost 12 of their last 13 games. In the two games against the Thunder, Devin Vassell is averaging 16.5 points per game while Victor Wembanyama has put up 16.0. Wembanyama has grabbed 13.0 rebounds per game, though. As a team, the Spurs are scoring just 100.5 points per game against the Thunder. The Spurs will also be a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Thunder-Spurs Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -670
San Antonio Spurs: +11.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +490
Over: 239.5 (-110)
Under: 239.5 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder, with SGA, Chet Holmgren, and the rest of their team, are third in the NBA in scoring. They average 121.3 points per game this season, and they have the second-best field goal percentage. The Thunder are one of just two teams to shoot over 50.0 percent. With that, the Thunder also lead the league in three-point percentage. Oklahoma City has the ability to knock down shots at will, and that is going to be shown in this one. If they keep scoring, the Thunder will blowout the Spurs.
The Thunder are 29-5 when they score over 120 points this season. Oklahoma City regularly puts up 120 points, and it is a big reason for the success this season. The Spurs allow 120.6 points per game, so this is not a good matchup for them. If the Thunder can score on the weak Spurs' defense, they will win this game by a large margin.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Spurs are going to give up points. That is a given. They are a bad defensive team, and they know that. This means the Spurs have to play well on the offensive side if they want to cover the spread. It is a large spread, so the Spurs do not need to go crazy, but they definitely need to score more than average. If the Spurs can get a good game out of Vassell, Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson, they will find a way to cover the spread. It just needs to be done offensively.
Final Thunder-Spurs Prediction & Pick
The Thunder are the better team and it is not even close. They should be able to blowout the Spurs in this one. I will take Oklahoma City to cover this spread and run up the score on the Spurs.
Final Thunder-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-110)