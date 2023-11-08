Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama claims that he dislikes all the nicknames associated with him except the one from LeBron James.

A unicorn? A freak? The French Phenom? No matter what you call him, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama probably hates it. Well, that is unless the nickname is coming from LeBron James.

Just seven games into his NBA career, Wembanyama has captured the full attention of the league due to his skill and length. A talent that is truly one of a kind, Wemby has proven to be a special talent.

Ahead of his matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, which will be his first time playing in Madison Square Garden, Wembanyama was asked about all the nicknames bestowed upon him. Particularly the Spurs rookie was questioned about the “unicorn” label slapped on him by the media. While happy with the recognition and attention, the first overall pick seems to be inspired by what James had to say about him in the past.

“I mean, that nickname has been used over and over, so I'm not really a big fan of it,” Wemby said in response to being called a unicorn over and over, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “Just like LeBron said: ‘Everybody has been a unicorn.' There's just one alien, right?”

Of course, Wembanyama is referencing James' past comments, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar called Wemby an alien before he was even drafted due to the fact that he's never been seen before.

There have been a lot of connections and parallels between LeBron and Wemby over the last year, especially since the rookie big man has been called the best draft prospect to ever enter the league since James in 2003. The Lakers star understands what it is like to enter the NBA with such high expectations and the spotlight always being on him, which is why these two players can relate to one another despite LeBron starting his career before Wembanyama was even born.

San Antonio finished with one of the worst records in the league last season, but Wembanyama has pushed his franchise in the right direction thus far. The Spurs are currently 3-4 on the season and Wemby has averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. He has yet to miss a game in his young NBA career.

Although they have never played against one another, there already seems to be a strong, mutual respect between James and Wembanyama. Their first matchup against one another will come on December 13 when the Lakers visit the Spurs.