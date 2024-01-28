Fans are reacting to San Antonio's huge upset.

The San Antonio Spurs stunned the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-12 on Saturday night.

Devin Vassell had 25 points, Victor Wembanyama added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Spurs rallied to beat the Timberwolves in a game delayed five minutes by a bat buzzing the court.

Naturally, fans are going nuts over the Spurs' win, and not just because Wemby hit Rudy Gobert with a Shammgod crossover:

Victor Wembanyama hit Rudy Gobert with a Shammgod 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HYMCiXNXlP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

Spurs fans after beating the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/03ASzK2pXO — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) January 28, 2024

WE JUST BEAT THE FUCKING TIMBERWOLVES LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/WZ9SW4ynR0 — Bala 💫 (@BalaPattySZN) January 28, 2024

THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES LOST TO THE 9-36 SPURS pic.twitter.com/Fapu2Bk31d — Brodie 🌪️ (@RussGotGame) January 28, 2024

The Timberwolves lost to the Spurs and the Hornets in a span of a week😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5Vd1juPS1R — Roukshiestypt2 (@BeenHim16) January 28, 2024

THE SAN ANTONIO SPURS BEAT THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES pic.twitter.com/mtYGCu319I — ¹ (@wembycore) January 28, 2024

timberwolves just lost to the 15 seed spurs pic.twitter.com/07zX4XcnIz — ok (@iwantoimplode) January 28, 2024

While the Spurs haven't earned many wins this season, their win over Minnesota was certainly the strangest of their season so far.

Officials halted play two minutes into the game when a bat descended on the court right after Wembanyama made a 3-pointer.

The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of several Spurs players. The Coyote had previously corralled two bats, and Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009.

Aside from the bat incident, it was Wembanyama that stole the show for San Antonio, as he continues to show more consistency from game-to-game.

This season, Wembanyama has started in all 39 games he's played at a little over 28 minutes per game. He averages 20.5 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.2 blocked shots with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.1 percent shooting from the free throw line.

He leads all rookies in scoring and rebounding this season. He's top two along with the Miami Heat's Jamie Jaquez in steals. He's top five in assists along with the Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson, the Utah Jazz's Keyonte George, the Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski and the Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren.