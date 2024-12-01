College basketball fans and coaches are remembering the former St. John's basketball coach, Lou Carnesecca. Carnesecca passed away at the age of 99, just weeks before his 100th birthday. He reached a Final Four at the school and won more than 500 games at the Catholic college in New York City.

Carnesecca was beloved by not only St. John's fans, but by sportswriters and former players. The coach frequently made headlines for his wardrobe on the sidelines, including colorful sweaters. St. John's never had a losing season in all the years that the coach was there. He will be missed by many in the college basketball world.

St. John's basketball had Carnesecca at the helm from 1965-1970, and then again from 1973-1992. The coach left the school to coach the New York Nets from 1970-73, but ended up returning. That's nearly unheard of in today's game of college basketball.

Carnesecca never coached another college basketball team, other than St. John's. He was named the national coach of the year twice in his long tenure. He reached one Final Four in 1985, where his club lost to Georgetown.

Carnesecca was inducted in the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, and will be remembered as one of the game's great gentlemen.

St. John's basketball has a new legend roaming the sideline

St. John's basketball had a long stretch of tough seasons after Carnesecca left the sidelines. The Red Storm are now led by Rick Pitino, who is looking to lead the school to its first NCAA tournament appearance in five seasons.

Pitino is in his second year at the school. He had St. John's ranked during the 2024-25 campaign, as the team holds a 6-2 record. The club just defeated Harvard to earn its sixth win of the season.

St. John's basketball next plays Kansas State on Saturday, in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.