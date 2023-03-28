Rick Pitino indicated that there would be players on the way out of the St. John’s basketball program, and we learned that the first three leaving are Kolby King, AJ Storr and O’Mar Stanley, according to Joe Tipton of on3 sports.

AJ Storr started many games for the St. John’s basketball team, and averaged 8.8 points in 33 games this season, according to basketball reference. He was a four-star recruit and leaves St. John’s making the Big East All-Freshman team for the 2022-2023 season. He shot over 40% on three pointers this year, so that could be attractive to some programs when they see him in the transfer portal.

O’Mar Stanley averaged 15 minuted per game and averaged 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 31 games this season, according to sports reference. He is a forward who also just finished his second season with St. John’s.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kolby King played the least out of the three transfers, averaging 7.7 minutes per game. He averaged 1.7 points in 26 games played, according to sports reference.

It is possible that St. John’s will lose more players, as Rick Pitino said he would like to bring in a ton of new talent this offseason. However, he will be keeping arguably St. John’s best player from the 2022-2023 season in Joel Soriano. He played his first two seasons at Fordham before transferring to St. John’s. He averaged 15.2 points and 11.9 rebounds last season for the team, according to sports reference. He made the All-Big East team for the 2022-2023 season and won the award for most improved player in the conference as well.

It will be interesting to see how Rick Pitino’s roster shakes out for next season after these departures.