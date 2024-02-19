Rick Pitino went on a legendary rant.

St. John's men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino is apparently fed up with his team.

After a 68-62 home loss to Seton Hall on Sunday, which dropped the team to 14-12 on the season and put them third-from-last in the Big East, Pitino lit into his Red Storm players.

“We are so unathletic that we can’t guard anybody without fouling. For me, I’ve always enjoyed the first year, and I’m not gonna lie to you; This is the most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime. This has been so disappointing,” Pitino said. “Look: Joel [Soriano] is slow laterally, he’s not fast on the court. Chris Ledlum is slow laterally, Sean Conway’s slow laterally. Brady [Dunlap] is physically weak, Drissa [Traore] is slow laterally.”

Pitino also took aim at the St. John's facilities, which he called “sh***y,” but clarified that the facilities are not why St. John's has lost eight of its last 10 games.

Here's some video from the Rick Pitino show tonight

One of the greatest college basketball coaches ever, Pitino is in his first season at St. John's after spending three years leading Iona's program. The Gaels reached the NCAA tournament twice during Pitino's tenure, which included a 64-22 record.

Before Iona, Pitino most notably enjoyed great success coaching at Kentucky and Louisville. In his eight-year stint in Lexington, Pitino led the Wildcats to a 1996 national title victory, as well as five Elite Eight appearances. While at the helm in Louisville for 16 seasons, Pitino won the second NCAA championship of his career in 2013. However, Pitino was dismissed in 2017 and the national title was vacated by the NCAA in 2018 amid an investigation into the program allegedly paying $100,000 for a player to commit to Louisville.

After being effectively excommunicated from college basketball, Pitino, who previously coached the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, returned to the professional ranks with Greek club Panathinaikos. After two seasons in Athens, Pitino left for Iona.

St. John's returns to Big East action Wednesday with a road game against Georgetown, one of two teams below the Red Storm in the conference standings. The Hoyas have won only one of their 14 Big East games and have lost 10 straight games.