The St. Louis Blues made a coaching change midway through last season. St. Louis got off to a slow start, and after a loss to the Detroit Red Wings, they felt a move was needed. After Drew Bannister took over, the team improved and nearly made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the end, they fell short. However, they did enough for the Blues to take the interim tag off Bannister.

St. Louis had an interesting offseason this summer. They signed Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets this summer. They became the first team to sign two successful offer sheets simultaneously in a single offseason. Additionally, the Blues traded for Alexandre Texier, Radek Faska, and Mathieu Joesph.

The Blues are hoping to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. They certainly have the talent to do so. Before the new season begins, let's take a look at two Blues bold predictions for the upcoming season with training camp just a few days away.

Pavel Buchnevich scores 40+ goals

Pavel Buchnevich originally joined the Blues through trade with the New York Rangers in 2022. St. Louis made out like bandits in that trade as the Russian winger has emerged as one of the better goal scorers in the game. This past season saw him score 27 goals and 63 points in 80 games to aid in the playoff push.

Buchnevich has taken his game to new heights since his trade to St. Louis. In fact, all three of his 60+ point seasons have come while wearing the Blue Note on his chest. And his only 30-goal season came during his debut campaign with the team. In 2024-25, he could certainly take his game up another notch.

Buchnevich is going to score at least 40 goals for the Blues this season. St. Louis responded well to Drew Bannister's coaching last season. Buchnevich will benefit from having a full offseason and training camp under his watch. Additionally, his teammates will benefit from this, including Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Jake Neighbours.

Buchnevich, aided by his teammates also improving, will find the back of the net a lot in 2024-25. He will be instrumental to the team's push for playoff hockey in the year ahead. And he could be a very important piece to any playoff success they find in 2025.

Philip Broberg emerges for Blues

As mentioned, the Blues signed Philip Broberg to an offer sheet this summer. He joins on a two-year contract worth more than $4.5 million a season. It's certainly a lot to pay for the former top-10 pick. In fact, St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong admitted to overpaying him. However, he could certainly prove Armstrong's faith in him correct this season.

Broberg figures to be an important piece to the team's blueline. Especially with veteran Torey Krug out for the season due to ankle surgery. Broberg is a breakout candidate for the Blues as a result. He did not receive many opportunities with the Edmonton Oilers during his time there. But they showed a lot of faith in him in the latter stages of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Broberg will become a mainstay with St. Louis this upcoming season. He will establish himself as a legitimate NHL defenseman and flash the potential that made him a high pick in 2019. If the Blues make the playoffs in 2025, don't be surprised if Broberg plays a major role in getting them there.