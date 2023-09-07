Well, the lineup was announced on Thursday for the 2024 Stagecoach Festival — usually California's country music-themed, quasi-“red state” counterpunch to Coachella — but this year's list is a bit of a head scratcher. Sure, there are plenty of familiar country names like Eric Church and Miranda Lambert, and then there's first-time Stagecoach headliner Morgan Wallen (still awkwardly navigating a comeback after spewing a racial slur on video), but arguably the biggest puzzler of all on the ticket is hip hop artist turned pop star Post Malone.

To be sure, Post Malone has many layers and can't be pigeon-holed into any one genre. Ditto for his personality — how many face-tattooed rock stars do you know who also geek out for rare Magic cards? And he has previously expressed his fondness for country music, so maybe it shouldn't really be judged as all that shocking… anyway, however you feel about it, Post Malone will be performing on the middle night of Stagecoach with what is apparently a “special set of country covers.”

Stagecoach is frequently known for featuring at least a few performers from outside the world of country, so perhaps Malone is part of that strategy — and he'll be joined by the Beach Boys (who also made a surprise Stagecoach appearance in 2021 with LoCash), Nickelback (who's just happy to be playing anywhere), Wiz Khalifa and Leon Bridges. Diplo, who's probably still washing the mud off his sneakers from Burning Man, has been a mainstay at the festival for the last few years, will once again have his late-night tent set as well as his own “Diplo’s HonkyTonk” area.

Country and cannabis royalty Willie Nelson, now 90 years old, will also be there, in an applauded return after a long absence.

Other celebrated artists include the red hot Jelly Roll, riding high from his five CMA Awards nominations announced Thursday morning, as well as Elle King, Ernest, Maddie & Tae, the War and Treaty, Charley Crockett and Megan Moroney. Other more established names at the fest will be Dwight Yoakam, Clint Black, Pam Tillis and Asleep at the Wheel.

All in all, the 2024 edition of the Stagecoach Festival is shaping up to be a big deal. With Post Malone making his debut, and Eric Church and Miranda Lambert headlining for the first time since 2016 and 2015, respectively, the event will be a must-see for country music fans and beyond.