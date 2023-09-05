It was anything but chill at this year's infamous hippie music/art fest Burning Man over the weekend. After an unexpected heavy rainstorm flooded the festival grounds, the approximately 70,000 attendees were left scrambling — including celebrities such as Chris Rock, big-time DJ and music producer Diplo, Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale, and Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman.

These celebs and others took to social media to give accounts of their harrowing escapes from Burning Man. When roads in and out of the site were closed during the storm, festival goers were advised to remain in their tents and conserve remaining food and water. Some chose instead to make their way out of the area on foot. Diplo had a show to get to in Washington, D.C., and didn't want to let his fans down, so he and Chris Rock stomped out of the grounds and hitchhiked back to safety, as detailed on Diplo's Instagram:

“A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick up,” he explained in a video post. “After walking six miles through the mud, all Chris could think about was a f—ing cold brew.”

Diplo added in his caption, “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️.”

Victoria's Secret model, Kelly Gale, also got stuck at the festival with her fiancé, Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman. She joked on her Instagram story about being “dressed for completely different climates” from Kinnaman as they trekked through the muddy grounds. On a more serious note, she added that they were “getting to safety” and this year's Burning Man was “interesting.” Kinnaman added, “I did not think we would walk out on the burn this year.”

All in all, the serene and experimental oasis that usually is Burning Man was certainly memorable this year, but unfortunately it was for the inclement weather, not for anything at the festival itself.