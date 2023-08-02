Well, it seems the one ring (card) to rule them all is going to be owned by musician Post Malone, who just dropped an undisclosed amount to buy the highly sought-after, ultra-exclusive, one-of-one Magic: The Gathering trading card called “The One Ring.”

The card, even harder to come by than a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, has been much discussed since its release by Magic: The Gathering in June, as part of its The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set. It is estimated to be worth around $2 million, and TMZ is reporting that some collectors have already offered that amount to the lucky collector who pulled the card from a pack, so it's unclear what Post Malone paid for it.

The card seller, Brook Trafton, took to X/Twitter to announce his excitement about the deal. “This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale.” He added a tag of Post Malone and Magic: The Gathering with the heartfelt message, “You've changed my life. Things like this don't happen to people like me. Forever grateful.”

This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful 🙏 ✨ #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD — Brook Trafton (@BrookTrafton) August 1, 2023

In a separate Instagram post, Trafton wrote “When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @postmalone I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting @postmalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @postmalone @wizards_magic you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful 🙏 ✨.”

Apparently Post Malone is a big collector and lifelong fan of Magic: The Gathering. He has previously purchased other ultra-rare, exclusive cards in the set, including an $800,000 Black Lotus. Let's just hope he doesn't get any tattoo ink on any of them.