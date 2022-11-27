Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

David Shaw’s tenure with Stanford football is coming to an end. After a long and fruitful career with the Cardinal, the head coach is stepping down from his post effective immediately. This was announced by Stanford on their official page, which also had some words from Shaw.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it’s time,” David Shaw said. “There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”

David Shaw started as the football head coach for Stanford in 2011. The coach immediately found success with his new team after replacing Jim Harbaugh. Under his tutelage, the Cardinal went 96-54, with the team winning multiple Pac-12 and Rose Bowl titles. Shaw was also widely recognized as one of the best coaches in the country.

However, the last few years have been a tumultuous time for Stanford football. They have struggled against their Pac-12 competitors, going 3-16 in the last two years. Throughout that time, David Shaw continued to stick with the team. That made his announcement to leave all the more shocking.

Stanford will immediately commence their search for a new football head coach. As for Shaw, the highly-touted coach has no plans yet to pursue a new job. Considering his pedigree, though, teams will undoubtedly call the head coach and gauge his interest in returning for a different program.