Stanford football is shaking up the offensive game plan ahead of a Week 6 meeting with Virginia Tech. Junior quarterback Justin Lamson will start Saturday's game over Ashton Daniels, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, in the Cardinals' effort to redeem themselves after a 40-14 beatdown in Week 5 against Clemson.

Battling another underdog situation only a week later, head coach Troy Taylor is looking for a fresh spark from his squad, to try and pull off a much-needed upset over their ACC rival. Daniels is expected to be available, but Taylor will likely monitor his status at least early on, after the junior QB exited the game in Week 5.

Daniels is coming off his second-straight game with at least two interceptions, and threw for only 71 yards against Clemson's defense. It's obvious that Taylor doesn't wish to see these kind of performances trickle further into the regular season, so a change appeared to be necessary.

Justin Lamson could lead Stanford football to a Week 6 victory

Following the Clemson loss, Taylor mentioned early in the practice week that Daniels would potentially be sidelined for Virginia Tech. He added that if Daniels wouldn't play, then it “would not significantly affect” their playbook, per Shreyes Balachandran of The Stanford Daily. The head coach expressed confidence in Lamson.

“No position [is] set in stone,” Taylor said. “We know we have got to improve.”

Stanford enters Saturday's matchup with a 2-2 record, and 1-1 in the conference. Lamson gives the Cardinals a new opportunity to put points on the board with a different blend of skills. He looked comfortable running the offense in Week 5, completing four of eight passes for 54 yards and one touchdown.

After having a full week to take snaps with the first-team unit, Lamson could have a solid outing for a team desperately seeking a conference win on their home turf.