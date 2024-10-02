ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Virginia Tech will travel across the country to face Stanford on Saturday in Santa Clara, California. We're live from Stanford Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making a Virginia Tech-Stanford prediction and pick.

Virginia Tech lost 38-34 to Miami in a wild game that even had Patrick Mahomes in awe. Initially, they led 24-17 at halftime. The Hokies then blew the lead in the second half, allowing the game-winning touchdown with two minutes left.

Kyron Drones went 19 for 33 with 189 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 19 times for 141 yards and a score. Additionally, Bhayshul Tuten rushed 19 times for 141 yards and a touchdown. Stephen Goswell had four catches for 53 yards. Likewise, Jaylin Lane had four receptions for 49 yards. Tight end Benji Gosnell hauled three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

The Hokies finished with 23 first-downs and 9 for 14 on third-down conversions, and they had 394 total yards. Virginia Tech turned the ball over once and allowed two sacks, forcing three turnovers and sacking Miami three times.

Stanford lost 40-14 to Clemson. Unfortunately, this game fell apart, and they could not come back, looking every bit as outmatched as the score implied.

Ashton Daniels went 9 for 19 with 71 yards passing, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, Micah Ford rushed 15 times for 122 yards. Elic Ayomanor had four catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. Also, Emmett Mosley had seven receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinal finished with 20 first downs. Moreover, they went 7 for 16 on third downs. Stanford turned the ball over three times, allowing four sacks, while only forcing one turnover and generating one sack.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Stanford Odds

Virginia Tech: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Stanford: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Stanford

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ACCN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one despite losing their last battle. Mainly, it is because Stanford looks so much worse, so the Hokies get the betting odds, even on the road.

Drones is solid but inconsistent, passing for 954 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions while rushing 61 times for 261 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Tuten has rushed 86 times for 532 yards and eight touchdowns. Lane has been good, catching 21 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. The Goisnell brothers have been good. Ultimately, Stephen has 12 receptions for 223 yards, while Benji has 14 for 141 yards and one score.

The defense has been mainly strong. Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been a monster on the pass rush, with 14 tackles and 6.5 sacks. Also, Aeneas Peebles has generated six solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Keli Lawson has tallied 14 solo tackles. Lastly, Mansoor Delane has added 12 solo tackles and two interceptions.

Virginia Tech will cover the spread if Tuten can find some effective running lanes and push a path forward. Then, the Hokies need the defense to generate a great pass rush.

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford looked horrible last weekend. Was it a blip? Or was it a demonstrative example of how bad they really are? This game might show the real truth as this team looks for some consistency.

Daniels has been ineffective so far, passing for five touchdowns, six interceptions, and 633 yards while rushing 50 times for 250 yards. Consequently, this performance has not been good enough to carry this team. Ford has rushed 35 times for 176 yards but still has not secured a touchdown yet. Thus, he must find his way into the endzone. Ayamanor has been the top receiver, with 21 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cisse has 20 receptions for 170 yards and two scores.

The defense has been mediocre, at best. Unfortunately, last week's performance brought them down even more. The Cardinal still has solid players who can make a difference. Significantly, David Bailey has generated five solo tackles and two sacks. Scotty Edwards has added 13 solo tackles. Lastly, Collin Wright has been great in the secondary, with nine solo tackles and two interceptions.

Stanford will cover the spread if they can find a way to run the ball effectively and avoid turning the ball over. Then, they must generate some pass rush and disrupt Virginia Tech's flow.

Final Virginia Tech-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is 2-3 against the spread, while Stanford is 2-2. Moreover, the Hokies are 2-1 against the spread on the road, while the Cardinal is 1-1 at home. Neither team is doing much to solidify themselves for this one. Stanford's only loss at home came by seven points. Currently, the spread is at 8.5. Virginia Tech ripped Old Dominion apart. Otherwise, they have played close games. I think Stanford will do enough in this one to keep it close. Whether they win or not is another story.

Final Virginia Tech-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Stanford: +8.5 (-110)