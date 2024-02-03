USC women's basketball superstar freshman JuJu Watkins made history Friday night in a record-setting 51-point performance against No. 4 Stanford.

Watkins, who nearly totaled Stanford's entire scoring output in the 67-58 Trojans victory, finished the game with a stat line of 51 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. She was 6-11 from three-point range and 17-19 from the free-throw line. Only three other Trojans scored Friday; McKenzie Forbes had 12, while Rayah Marshall and Clarice Akunwafo each had two points. Watkins accounted for 76 percent of her team's points, the most of any Division I player in the last 25 years, according to ESPN.

The 51-point mark is the most in USC women's basketball history, breaking a nearly 35-year-old record. Cherie Nelson previously held the record with a 50-point performance against Cal on March 11, 1989. Watkins' big night also made her the first player in the last 25 seasons to score 50 points against a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll, according to ESPN.

During her freshman season, Watkins has proven to be an electric scorer. Through 18 games, Watkins is averaging 27.2 points per game, second-most in the nation. Only Iowa senior phenom Caitlin Clark has a higher scoring average this season.

Watkins, who has now scored 30 or more points in seven games this season, has been tasked with shouldering the burden often for the Trojans; her 43.0% usage rate is the highest in the country this season and ranks as the fourth-highest single-season rate in Division I since 2001-02.

The Trojans hope that Friday's win will stabilize what had been a rough recent stretch in PAC-12 play. Before the upset win over Stanford, USC had lost three of its last four games, although the first two losses came on the road at No. 20 Utah and No. 3 Colorado.

USC began the season with a 10-game winning streak, rising to sixth in the country, before losing a rivalry game 71-64 to No. 2 UCLA on Dec. 30. The Trojans got revenge on the Bruins on Jan. 14.

Watkins and the Trojans visit 13-9 Cal on Sunday. The Golden Bears have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games.