Conference realignment has been tough for most conferences and NCAA schools. It has been tougher for the Huskies as they were struggling to make do in the Pac-12 conference, which was on its last legs. Washington President Ana Mari Cauce outlined why they are looking for better and greener pastures in the Big Ten Conference as opposed to staying in what they called home for the past years.

It is no secret that the Pac-12 conference faced a lot of controversies that a lot of NCAA schools did not like. Once they saw greater opportunities in other places like the Big Ten Conference, they immediately jumped ship. Washington was one of these schools. And, the Huskies did not feel bad about leaving the conference at all. Ana Mauri Cauce revealed her true feelings about the decision, via Christian Caple of On Montlake.

“Change is always difficult but I’ll be honest some of our biggest, biggest supporters said, ‘Thank you so much.’ It’s been generally very positive,” the Washington President said about how the move was perceived by fans. Ana Mari Cauce also outlined how badly the situation went before they left, “We did not leave the Pac-12 that people are grieving. We left the Pac-12 that was, at best, on life support. And it was fairly toxic because there was no trust. There was constant gossip & leaks. That last year was really tough on everybody.”

A lot of changes are ahead of the Huskies but getting out of a toxic situation is a great start.