The news of Donald Glover and his brother writing the upcoming Lando Calrissian spinoff Star Wars series hit last week. The series' original director, Justin Simien, revealed how he found out about his firing.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story (screenshots can be seen below), Simien posted the story of Glover returning for the Lando series. The first post said, “This is me finding out rn” and the second said, “Donald is a national treasure. Glad he and Stephen get to carry the character forward their way. Can't wait to see [it]. Rooting for everybody Black.”

"This is me finding out … Donald is a national treasure … Can't wait to see. Rooting for everybody Black" pic.twitter.com/LvCQLF8NlD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 31, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Justin Simien is a filmmaker known for his directorial debut and Sundance darling, Dear White People. He would go on to oversee the adaptation of that film in series form for Netflix from 2017-2021. He also directed the film Bad Hair for Hulu and Neon. Most recently, Simien directed Haunted Mansion for Disney — the second film based on the Disney theme park of the same name. It is crazy that considering Simien's relationship with Disney, they didn't let him know personally about his firing from the Lando Star Wars series.

Donald Glover previously played the role of Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story. A Lando spinoff series has been in the works for years, but news just broke via Jeff Snedier of Above the Line that he would officially be returning and writing it. Production is still a long way off given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but fans can be assured that Glover will be returning to the galaxy far, far away at some point in the near future.