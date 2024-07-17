Nick Saban is no longer the head coach of the Alabama football team, but he has been a big topic of conversation at SEC media days this week. He is also at SEC media days for his new gig with ESPN. A lot of coaches have been talking about Saban this week, and one of them is Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian was an assistant under Saban, but then he ended up beating the legendary coach when the Longhorns battled the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa last year.

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban are very familiar with each other after working together, and then playing against each other. Texas football and Alabama football have played each other each of the past two seasons, and they both won one game.

Sarkisian had a lot of good things to say about Saban at SEC media days. He doesn't think that he would be in the position that he is now without him.

“No one have you impacted more than me,” Sarkisian said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy. “I would not be standing here without you. What you meant to my career and my life. I can't thank you enough.”

Nick Saban has had a big impact on a lot of his assistants, and Steve Sarkisian is clearly one that had a big effect on. Sarkisian is now the head coach of one of the best teams in college football and a team that is coming off of a College Football Playoff trip.

Texas football is getting rivalries back in the SEC

Texas football will be playing Alabama more now that they are in the SEC, but they are also getting a couple of their rivalry games back. Texas A&M and the Longhorns don't like each other much as they both reside in the Lone Star state, and Texas is also reigniting a rivalry with Arkansas. Steve Sarkisian is excited about both of those matchups making a comeback.

“We're one of the few schools with realignment that we have gotten some rivalries back,” Sarkisian said, according to a post from Brett McMurphy.

Most teams that are moving conferences are losing rivalries. Texas' biggest rival is Oklahoma, and they are also in the SEC now. This move is working out well for the Longhorns.

This move is a huge one for Texas. Sarkisian understands how good the SEC is, and it is definitely a step up from the Big 12. The focus for the Longhorns right now is earning the respect of the other teams in the conference.

“The key word is respect,” Sarkisian said. “We have a ton of respect, for the teams, players & fans. This is the elite conference. On the flip side, we have to go earn their respect. That's going to be on the forefront of what we do.”

Texas football shouldn't have too much trouble earning that respect. They are expected to be one of the best teams in the SEC and the country this season, so they should be able to show the rest of the conference that they belong. This should be an exciting season for the Longhorns.