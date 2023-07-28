After years of silence Donald Glover's Star Wars spin-off series, Lando, has gotten a massive update.

Per Jeff Sneider of Above the Line, Donald and his brother Stephen Glover will write the Lando series for Disney+. However, Justin Simien, who just directed Disney's Haunted Mansion film, exited the project with the Glover brothers taking over his role.

A Lando spin-off series was announced in 2020, but it wasn't clear whether it would be Glover reprising the role from another Star Wars spin-off, Solo, or the original actor, Billy Dee Williams.

Granted, Simien's exit from the Star Wars series isn't that surprising. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago, Simien seemed unsure of his role in Lando. “I am attached, I think, but I don’t really know [laughs]. The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability,” he said.

According to Above the Line, Glover's involvement in the series has been kept top-secret for months — with the brothers signing on before the WGA strike (they haven't worked on it since the picket lines began).

Donald Glover first took on the role of Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story. He portrayed a younger version of the character opposite Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo. Earlier this year, he was asked about a potential return to the role. He said, “I mean, I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it.”