In just a couple of months, The Mandalorian season 3 is going to land on Disney Plus, giving every Star Wars fan out there a reason to rejoice. After Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor’s respective endings adding to the lore last year, Din Djarin and Grogu are looking to use that hype and elevate the cinematic universe as a whole. The latest trailer that came out recently is shaping the series to be a good one, especially with all of the exciting things ahead for this series. We take a look at the Mandalorian season 3 trailer and see what truly went down.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 3 trailer explained

The new trailer for The Mandaloria season 3 starts with Din Djarin saying that his people are scattered throughout the galaxy as shots of several Mandalorians in red armor are shown. The titular character then appears beside another group of Mandalorians, two with white helmets while one boasts an orange-colored one.

After showing the Lucasfilm logo, The Mandalorian season 3 trailer shifts to Din and Grogu traveling via lightspeed on the former’s modified Naboo Starfighter. He then seemingly instructs the child about being a Mandalorian isn’t all about fighting. It also involves learning how to navigate the galaxy, which would help the younglings to not be lost anymore. The pair are then seen landing in port on Nevarro, the very same planet where their story both began in season 1. They are also greeted by Greef Karga, who seems to be settling in his new position rather well.

The trailer then cuts to Pedro Pascual’s character traveling once again through a storm with a shot of the Armorer after that. He then reveals that his next stop would be Mandalore to rectify the mistake of showing his face previously in season 2. This leads to Peli Motto bidding goodbye to the pair while saying ‘May the Force be with you’ to them. Shortly after, Din utters ‘This is the way” while fireworks are blasting off in the sky. This somehow connects the two most popular sayings in the Star Wars Universe in a clever manner.

Halfway through The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, Star Wars fans circle back to Coruscant and the re-appearance of Doctor Pershing, a character involved with the remnants of the Empire in season 1. We then see Paul Sun-Hyung’s Carson Teva, an X-Wing pilot for the New Republic, warn Din about something dangerous out there. He adds that by the time it becomes too big for him to act, it’ll be too late.

From that ominous warning, the trailer shifts to a quick sequence showing an old Mandalorian helmet buried in sand, Grogu’s flashback involving several Jedi protecting him from an unseen force cutting through a door, and TIE Fighters chasing a Mandalorian Starfighter. After those scenes, we see Pascual’s character inside a cantina filled with droids, one of the few things Din Djarin hates. From there, the trailer shifts to a battle involving several Mandalorian warriors fighting an unseen foe.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer then ends an alien threatening Grogu and the younglings throwing him away using the Force. The show’s title card then comes out with March 1 as the day it’s going to land on Disney Plus.

What just happened? The Mandalorian season 3 trailer recap

As expected, the latest trailer is going to continue what was laid out in season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett. With Grogu back at Din’s side, the pair is going to head out and try to fix the latter’s transgressions against the Mandalorians when he revealed his face. What’s surprising, though, is that there are certain elements from previous seasons which will be seen in the Disney Plus series again, such as Doctor Pershing and elements of the New Republic.

With just over a month until it premieres, Star Wars fans still have some time left to catch up with seasons 1, 2, and The Book of Boba Fett to catch up with The Mandalorian. And just like what came before, season 3 is going to be an exciting point in time for those who follow this cinematic universe.