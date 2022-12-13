By Julio Luis Munar · 4 min read

Even though Andor ended a few weeks ago on Disney Plus, there are still a lot of reasons left for Star Wars fans to be excited. For one, The Bad Batch trailer for season 2 recently came out and it’s promising to deliver a satisfying sophomore effort from the animated series. We take a look below at why everyone must pay more attention to this show and what can potentially happen when it comes out.

4 reasons why Star Wars fans need to be excited for The Bad Batch season 2

4. The Broken Horn Syndicate

Some Star Wars fans may have had their eye on Roland Durand when he was introduced during the first season of The Bad Batch. In that particular episode, Durand got his horn cut off by the Pyke Syndicate, a rather easy detail to miss if one isn’t looking at the bigger picture.

If The Bad Batch showrunners can bring in Durand, surely Cikatro Vizago can possibly be used in season 2. Doing so would lead to the creation of the Broken Horn Syndicate, an organization that played an important part in Star Wars: Rebels. As it stands, both these Devaronians have lost one of their horns and Roland himself has a crime boss for a mother. This can be the catalyst for Roland to start his own group with Vizago as his second in command. If that happens, fans would have something to look forward to when The Bad Batch season 2 lands on Disney Plus.

3. Return of the Clones

The Bad Batch season 1 placed a lot of importance on the group meeting other regular clones, or Regs as they’re more popularly known in the show. This can be seen when the Batch met Gregor after the Clone Wars and before his appearance in Rebels. Of course, there’s also Cut Lawquane, Howzer, and Rex, among others. The re-introduction of these beloved clone troopers can mean something more to the series itself and to Star Wars fans in general.

While season 1 focused on reintegrating these characters, it somehow feels that the whole plot is being set up for The Bad Batch to come out and act as a rescue group for clones who have been discarded after the Clone Wars. With Commander Cody set to appear on the show and a shot from the trailer about clone cadets being rescued from Kamino, it’s not far-fetched to think that the group will shift their attention to bringing these former heroes under their care after the Empire has no use of them anymore. If this is the direction The Bad Batch will be taking, there’ll surely be a lot of reasons to be excited for the upcoming season.

2. Boba Fett

Without a doubt, Boba Fett is among the chosen few characters in Star Wars that can garner a lot of attention, even with the mere mention of his name. Even with subpar stories during the Clone Wars and his own series on Disney Plus, the bounty hunter’s reputation is well-known amongst fans. For this reason alone, there must be some sort of foreshadowing that will occur in The Bad Batch season 2.

In The Bad Batch season 1, Tech mentions Boba by saying he’s a brother and one of them. It’s also mentioned that before he was named by Jango Fett, Boba was identified as Alpha, a rather neat detail that ties him to Omega. It must also be remembered that the fan-favorite bounty hunter has been featured prominently in post-Return of the Jedi projects, such as the Book of Boba Fett and the Mandalorian. It would be very advantageous for the franchise to have him pop up in The Bad Batch season 2, or at the very least, have him appear in the final episode as a cliffhanger.

In this way, the hype for a possible season 3 can be laid down and more stories about these clones can be developed. Plus, his appearance in this animated series can be used to explain how his demeanor and perspective have changed in the Book of Boba Fett, a portrayal that was a far cry from the one fans saw in the Original Trilogy. If done correctly, The Bad Batch will become more significant to the overall Star Wars universe.

1. More opportunities to tie into the larger Star Wars universe

Speaking of the Star Wars universe, it only stands to reason that The Bad Batch season 2 will venture out further than it did during its initial showing. While the first season was good, it can even become greater as the entire franchise is expanding rapidly. With several shows launching on Disney Plus soon, such as Ahsoka and Acolyte, there will be a lot of opportunities to lay the seeds for those shows in The Bad Batch.

The series itself can use several plot points from The Mandalorian, or even the Sequel Trilogy to better tighten any loose ends from those periods in Star Wars history. What’s important is that in season 2, fans will get a more cohesive and engaging experience when watching The Bad Batch. The good news is that the upcoming season will come out on January 4, 2023, making the new year a great start for Star Wars fans everywhere.