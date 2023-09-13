Have you explored the entirety of space? Looking for a place to settle down and relax with your companions? Wondering if there's a space you can design to fit your needs without having to spend a single credit? Look no further as in this guide, we will be teaching you how to get a free house in Starfield.

Starfield Free House Guide

There are various houses that the player can get in Starfield. From small rooms in Neon to houses in Akila City, there are various places that the player can call home in Starfield. However, these places required the player to spend tens of thousands of credits just to purchase them. If you don't have that much money to spend yet, then don't worry. There's actually a way for players to get a free house in Starfield.

The house that we are talking about in this guide is the penthouse suite in the Mercury Tower in New Atlantis. This penthouse is very spacious, and includes the following:

A small room

A common area with a door leading to a balcony

A kitchen area

A bathroom

A medium-sized room

A room with a washing machine

A master bedroom with an attached bathroom, as well as a door leading to another balcony

The penthouse does not come furnished, but the player does get some materials that they can use to construct some furniture such as beds, chairs, sofas, and more. The player can even place down workbenches and research stations here.

To get the house for free, the player will have to finish the UC Vanguard questline. This questline is pretty long and can take a while to accomplish. However, the rewards are worth it. After the player finishes the questline, they will become Class One Citizens in the United Colonies. This gives them access to discounts on all UC-owned stores, a large amount of credits, various UC ship parts and, of course, the Mercury Tower penthouse for free.

That's all for our guide on how to get a free house in Starfield. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.