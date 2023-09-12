Wondering how to become part of the civilian navy branch of the United Colonies? Here's our guide on how to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield, as well as how to start its questline.

Starfield Guide – How To Join The UC Vanguard

UC Vanguard Questline

To start the UC Vanguard questline, you will have to make some progress in the game's main story. During the quest with Sarah Morgan, “The Old Neighborhood”, you will find yourself inside of the MAST Tower in New Atlantis. There, you will talk with Commander John Tuala, who will give you information about your current quest. Afterward, he will also invite you to join the UC Vanguard. Taking up his offer will start the UC Vanguard questline.

How to Join the UC Vanguard

After starting the UC Vanguard questline, the player can access the elevator to head on over to the orientation floor. There, they will go through the museum that will detail the history of the UC Vanguard. Some of the murals have buttons that the player can interact with to hear about the mural. While pressing this is optional, the game will keep track of how many of the murals you interacted with.

After going through the exhibits, the player will end up in the ship simulation room. There, the player will be asked to enter a simulation cockpit and fight against waves of enemy ships. There are six waves in total of increasing difficulty. However, the player will only need to win against three waves to pass the test.

After defeating the three waves (which should be easy to do), the player can exit the pod and make their way back to Commander Tuala. There, Tuala will comment about how many murals you pressed, as well as how many waves you defeated. He will then welcome you to the UC Vanguard, give you Credits, a uniform, and access to UC Vanguard exclusive ship parts. With this, the player officially joins the UC Vanguard in Starfield.

Alternatively, the player can also stay inside of the cockpit simulator to fight the remaining waves. These will increase in difficulty, with the sixth wave being the most difficult. Should the player have a hard time, they can access a debug computer near the cockpit's entrance. There, they will be able to activate a shield buff and a damage buff for one wave. They can also summon an allied ship to accompany them. However, if the player has a high enough security skill, they can hack the computer. This will make the buffs permanent, while also allowing the player to summon a powerful debug allied ship.

The more waves the player defeats, the more credits they will get from Tuala, and the more praise they will receive from him.

UC Vanguard Rewards

There are a total of three things that players will receive from finishing the UC Vanguard Questline in Starfield. The first is the ability to buy property in New Atlantis. The player will receive this functionality around halfway through the questline. The second thing is that the player will become a Class One Citizen of the UC, which normally would take 3-10 years of service to the UC. The last thing is a free house in the form of a Penthouse in one of New Atlantis's residential buildings. The Penthouse has various rooms that the player can design and furnish themselves.

Additionally, the player will potentially unlock a total of three questlines upon finishing the UC Vanguard questline. Take note that there are spoilers from this point on. The first questline that the player will unlock is the Crimson Fleet questline. Tuala will tell the player to head on over to the UC Vigilance, where they will receive a quest to infiltrate the Crimson Fleet as a double agent. This allows the player to join the Crimson Fleet, and either stay there or take them down.

The second questline the player will unlock involves the Terrormorph Management Division, which has Major Sanon and Doctor Blake telling the player where to get Terrormorph samples. The final questline involves Vae Victis, who sends you after other war criminals. It's important to note, however, that the Vae Victis Questline is only available if you don't tell the council that he was behind the attacks.

That's all the information we have about how to join the UC Vanguard in Starfield, and how to start its questline. Starfield is out now and available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.