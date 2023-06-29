Following the Starfield and AMD partnership, a known game modder has stepped up and said that they will mod DLSS support into the game.

Just recently, AMD announced that it was officially partnering with Bethesda in its work with Starfield. This caused quite a controversy amongst gamers. This is because usually when a game partnered with AMD, they would not have DLSS support, forcing players to use FSR2. Players didn't like this as DLSS crushes FSR2 in terms of performance, and not having DLSS support does not sound like a good time for most.

That was when PureDark, a known game modder, spoke up. In a post, PureDark brought up that he woke up to the news of the partnership, and like many others, mentioned that the game will likely not have DLSS support. However, he told people “don't you worry, you've got one.” According to him, he would “manage to get at least DLSS3 support in the Early Access.” He was referring to how players could order Starfield early and play the game for five days before its official release. He then added that he would slowly add an “independent DLSS2 implementation depending on the situation.”

PureDark is well-known in the community for his skills in modding games. This includes adding DLSS to games like Elden Ring, Skyrim, The Last Of Us, Fallout 4, and perhaps most notably, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It has gotten to the point that even NVIDIA is acknowledged his work numerous times.

Starfield will be coming out on September 6, 2023, with early access starting on September 1. Since it is still around three months away, we will have to wait quite a bit before we hear news about the DLSS mod for Starfield. His mods, however, are mostly behind his Patreon. For as low as $5 a month, players would be able to access all of his work, as well as receive news about his new mods. Should he release an update regarding the DLSS mod for Starfield in the future, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have about the modder who plans to put DLSS support on Starfield. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.