It has been two months since the release date of Starfield, with the game being somewhat enjoyable. One of the biggest concerns during its launch was a lack of support for DLSS. Now, players will not have to worry about that, as Bethesda just announce that Starfield is finally getting official Nvidia DLSS support.

We've been hard at work on @StarfieldGame updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week. This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements. You'll be… — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 1, 2023

This information came from Bethesda's official Twitter account, which said that they were pushing an update for the game “into Steam Beta next week.” According to them, the update “will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements.” To try this feature out, players will have to opt-in to it via the Steam Beta options. Bethesda explained that they plan to get feedback for the feature before making the update available for everyone on PC and Xbox. Additionally, they mentioned that AMD FSR3 support will also arrive in a future update.

DLSS support is something that a lot of players have been looking forward to for Starfield. Back in June, Bethesda and AMD announced their partnership, with AMD saying that they were partnering with Bethesda Studios to “unlock the full potential of Starfield.” They did this by working “hand-in-hand” to optimize the game. Todd Howard later added that they had AMD engineers “working on FSR2 image processing and upscaling.” When Starfield launched, it only had support for FSR2, much to the chagrin of a lot of players. This is because, comparatively, DLSS2 crushes FSR2 in terms of performance.

This was also when a well-known modder, PureDark, announced that he would “manage to get at least DLSS3 support in the Early Access.” PureDark delivered on his promise and was able to make a mod that allowed players to activate DLSS in Starfield. Of course, players had to go through some steps to mod their game and activate DLSS, but it was worth it to improve the game's performance.

Hopefully, with official Nvidia DLSS support coming to Starfield, the game's performance will become even smoother out of the box. However, we will have to wait and see until its official release if officially adding DLSS to the game will make unmodded versions of the game run better.

