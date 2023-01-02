By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Dallas Stars are enjoying a fantastic season thus far. They sit in first place in the Central Division and look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference. A month after extending star Roope Hintz, they rewarded one of their veterans.

Forward Joe Pavelski has signed a one-year contract extension, as confirmed by the team. The contract is worth $3.5 million, with an additional $2 million available through performance-based incentives.

The Stars forward released a statement after news of the signing became official. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue being a member of the Stars organization,” said Pavelski.

“I have loved being part of this team and Dallas/Fort Worth community for the past four years. We have an incredible group of players in this locker room, and I am excited to continue to work with my teammates toward our goal of winning the Stanley Cup,” he continued.

Pavelski broke into the NHL with the San Jose Sharks in 2006. A former seventh-round pick, the Stars forward spent 13 seasons with the Sharks, eventually becoming their captain in 2015.

The 38-year-old joined the Stars in 2019 and has found success in Texas. He leads all Stars players in points (200) since his signing and leads the team with 16 playoff goals during that time.

Under a new head coach in 2022, Pavelski has 12 goals in 38 games played as he continues to play a big role for the surging Stars. His 37 points rank third among Dallas skaters, behind only Jason Robertson and Hintz.

Pavelski looks to continue his impact on the team this season. His next chance at game action comes on Tuesday when the Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings.