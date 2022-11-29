Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Dallas Stars made a huge announcement on Tuesday, revealing that the organization had agreed to a gargantuan contract extension with star forward Roope Hintz. The Stars announced the contract extension via Twitter on Tuesday morning and indicated that Hintz had signed on for an eight-year deal. Frank Seravalli indicates that Hintz will collect an average annual salary of $8.45 million, meaning the full contract is worth a total of $67.6 million in what is a massive payday for Hintz.

♠ ROOPE'S STICKING AROUND! ♠ We have signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season. HIP, HIP, ROOPE! 🎉#TexasHockeypic.twitter.com/WKShyYnJAZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2022

Hintz is now locked in with the Stars through the 2030-31 NHL season, meaning he figures to spend the bulk of his prime in Dallas. Hintz’s extension makes him the third-highest earner among Dallas’ forwards, trailing only Tyler Seguin ($9.85M AAV) and Jamie Benn ($9.5M AAV). He’s slightly ahead of superstar Jason Robertson who collects an average annual salary of $7.75 million.

Across 22 games this season, Hintz has been sensational, racking up 24 points as the Stars jumped out to a 13-6-4 record and a lead in the Central Division. Hintz has eight goals and 16 assists on the year while averaging 17:01 of time on ice per game.

The 26-year-old will remain in Dallas through his age-34 season and will see his salary more than double from the $3.15 million he is currently making.

The former second-round pick (49th overall in 2015) out of Finland had a breakout campaign in 2021-22 when he recorded a career-high 72 points. Roope Hintz is following that up with an even better start to the year in 2022-23, and he’s been rewarded with the mega-deal from the Stars.