Stars dealing with increasingly concerning Jason Robertson situation ahead of training camp

The Dallas Stars are expected to miss the presence of high-scoring forward Jason Robertson when they open training camp Thursday.

Robertson is coming off a sensational season with the Stars, but he is still without a new contract. His most recent one expired at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season but because he is a restricted free agent, the Stars still own his rights in the NHL. Until a deal is done, Jason Robertson can be expected to continue his holdout.

Stars general manager Jim Nill opened up about the ongoing Jason Robertson situation, saying that the team prefers the player to be with the team at the training camp. However, such diplomatic statements are unlikely to get Robertson excited.

“He’s disappointed he’s not at camp. We are too,” Nill said Wednesday, per Taylor Baird of NHL.com. “It is very important for a younger player and a new coaching staff. We do have some time on our side. We wish he gets here as soon as he can.”

The 23-year-old Jason Robertson provided incredible offense for the Stars in the 2021-22 NHL season in which he found the back of the net 41 times and added 38 assists for a total of 79 points — all career-highs for the former second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Robertson is only going to get better given his age, so the Stars are pressed to make a decision sooner than later. A restricted free agent who remains unsigned past December 1 will not be allowed to play that season.

The Stars currently have a projected cap space of $6.335 million and could still make a few moves to add more financial leg space if they needed more to sign Jason Robertson.