It appears another starting goaltender is on the verge of securing a long-term deal for the second time this month. Following the Boston Bruins' decision to sign Jeremy Swayman to a lucrative eight-year contract, the Dallas Stars are reportedly close to finalizing a similar deal with their star netminder, Jake Oettinger.

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Stars are “close” to extending Oettinger to a deal that will be similar in term and compensation to Swayman's deal. The news was later confirmed by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, who indicated the deal was the same as Swayman's, via X:

“Can confirm Dallas has agreed to terms on an 8-year, $66M contract extension with Jake Oettinger,” he wrote. “@FriedgeHNIC on it first.”

Swayman's deal is an eight-year, $66 million pact that includes an AAV of $8.25 million. Meanwhile, Oettinger is in the final season of a three-year, $12 million deal.

The Stars have now secured their starting goaltender for the long haul, and they're hoping that he can lead them back to the promised land of winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup since Ed Belfour did so in 1999.

Oettinger and the Stars will next take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

Jake Oettinger is now with the Stars for the long haul

A native of Minnesota, Oettinger was selected with the 26th overall pick by the Stars in the 2017 NHL Draft while playing collegiate hockey for Boston University.

He would make his NHL debut during the shortened 2020-21 NHL campaign, going 11-8-7 with a 2.36 goals-against average. He would then announce his presence in a major way in his first full campaign, going 30-15-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average in the 2021-22 season.

He played a key role in Dallas taking the Calgary Flames to Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarter Final, making a franchise-record 64 games in the deciding game that was ultimately a 3-2 loss in overtime.

He owns a career record of 116-48-23 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and 11 shutouts.