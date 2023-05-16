There are just four teams remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Monday night saw the conclusion of the second round, with the Dallas Stars advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

The Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken 2-1 after goals from Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stood on his head throughout, only allowing a goal in the dying seconds of the game.

After the game, Stars fans took to social media to share their excitement at moving on. It’s the team’s first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2020 when they made the Stanley Cup Final.

the dallas stars are going to the western conference finals pic.twitter.com/bkRsCAzDna — i (@hintzenthusiast) May 16, 2023

THE STARS ARE ADVANCING TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL pic.twitter.com/AhIcDns1N3 — S Λ Μ (@sighsamuel) May 16, 2023

ONE. STEP. CLOSER. pic.twitter.com/0NMPXC9Qzn — x – Qrow is WATCHIN HOCKEY (@eaglevsqrows) May 16, 2023

PACK YOUR BAGS WE ARE GOING TO VEGAS!!! 4 WINS AWAY FROM THE STANLEY CUP FINAL JOB IS NOT FINISHED STILL UNFINISHED BUSINESS LEFT! — Dallas Nation (@TheDallasNation) May 16, 2023

WE ARE NOT GOING HOME!!! pic.twitter.com/8Qg6YIYSza — x – Miguel21 (@MiguelM1421) May 16, 2023

Game 7 remained scoreless through the first period and most of the second. Stars forward Roope Hintz opened the scoring after breaking free from Kraken defenders at the blueline.

In the third period, 20-year-old Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston added to the lead. He made a nifty move before backhanding the puck off the mask of the Kraken’s goalie and into the net.

The Kraken pushed for their opportunities, but couldn’t solve Oettinger until 17 seconds remained. The Stars held firm after another late flurry of chances to seal their victory on Monday night.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Stars will take on the Vegas Golden Knights. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer coached the Golden Knights just last season, which is certainly going to be on everyone’s mind during this series.

The winner of the Stars-Golden Knights series advances to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals, representing the Western Conference. Representing the Eastern Conference will either be the Carolina Hurricanes or the Florida Panthers, who battle in the Eastern Conference Finals.