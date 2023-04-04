The Dallas Stars clinched a playoff berth on the strength of their dominating victory over the Nashville Predators Monday night. Forward Jason Robertson played a major role in securing that win, and made history in the process.

Robertson led the way offensively, scoring four points for Dallas. With those points, the Stars forward is now up to 101 points on the season. He is the first player to score 100+ points in Dallas Stars history.

“It’s special,” Robertson said, via The Dallas Morning News. “I’m not sure a lot of players have had that before. To be here, my third year, it means a lot. I’m just happy it shows how much of an impact it can have on this fan base, this community, this team and this city.”

It is worth noting that Robertson isn’t the first 100-point scorer in organization history. Four other players have scored 100 or more points in a season, but they did it when the team was known as the Minnesota North Stars.

Robertson is still having an incredibly impressive season, and the achievement is definitely noteworthy. In fact, the Stars forward is having the best season of any player in organization history since Mike Modano recorded 93 points in 1993-94.

“To think of all the great players who played for the Dallas Stars, no one has done it,” Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s a fantastic accomplishment.”

The Stars currently occupy first place in the Western Conference’s Central Division. They hold the top spot over the Minnesota Wild by virtue of a tiebreaker. The third-place Colorado Avalanche are two points back of the Wild and Stars in the division.