Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The show goes on for Joe Pavelski in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and after scoring another game-winning goal on Thursday night, his Dallas Stars have pushed the Seattle Kraken to the brink of elimination in the Western Conference semifinal.

The Stars have won three games in the second round and Pavelski has astonishingly recorded the game winner in all three of them.

That incredible stat gives the 38-year-old 17 career postseason game-winning goals, which ties him for sixth all-time in NHL history, according to Stars radio host Owen Newkirk. He also joins some incredible company, tying with Chris Drury, Mike Bossy and Glenn Anderson with his latest feat.

Pavelski scored the historic goal and added an assist as Dallas beat Seattle 5-2 at the American Airlines Center on Thursday night, pushing them just a single win away from a trip to the Western Conference Final.

They have an opportunity to clinch a spot in the final four with a win at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 on Saturday.

The line of Pavelski, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz was reunited in Game 5 and unstoppable for the Stars, after being a force throughout the 2022-23 regular season.

“Yeah,” the Wisconsin native said when asked how it felt to reunite the team’s top three players. “It’s a good feeling.”

Robertson finished the game with three assists, while Hintz tallied two goals of his own, adding an apple. It’s probably the best line left in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Although coach Pete DeBoer split it up to look for more balanced scoring throughout the lineup, that probably won’t be happening again.

“We had a chance to grab a hold of a series in Game 5 like we did in the Minnesota series, and we did that,” DeBoer explained. “Now it’s on us to go there and end this on the road.”

Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars are a victory away from their first Western Conference Final since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.